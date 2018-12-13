Strange case of accused Gympie thief who can't get a lawyer

A man accused of stealing a car in Gympie is finding it hard to get a duty lawyer because of the owner of the car he is accused of stealing.

A man accused of stealing a car in Gympie is finding it hard to get a duty lawyer because of the owner of the car he is accused of stealing. vm

Court briefs

THE Queensland Legal Aid office is arranging legal representation for a Gympie man who may have more trouble than most finding a publicly funded lawyer in Gympie.

That was the information presented in Gympie Magistrates Court this week in the case of Matthew Johne Buchanan, 20.

Duty solicitor Chris Anderson declared a conflict of interest at Buchanan's most recent appointment with the court.

He said the car Buchanan allegedly stole belonged to Mr Anderson's business partner, Brendan Cuddihy, whose firm, Jeffrey Cuddihy and Joyce, provides a big proportion of the duty solicitor services in Gympie Magistrates Court.

But Mr Buchanan's troubles do not end there.

Mr Anderson informed the court on Monday that the other firm prominent in duty solicitor services, Neilson Stanton Parkinson also has a conflict, as its solicitor Elizabeth McAulay is representing one of Mr Buchanan's co-accused.

Mr Buchanan's case has been adjourned for trial on January 22.

Protection breach

A REPORTABLE offender under Child Protection Reporting legislation was fined in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday for failing to report a relevant matter to police.

Gympie region man Lou James Wright, 26, was fined $400, after he pleaded guilty to failing to report changes to his social media status.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said earlier offences had resulted in Wright being placed on a Child Protection Reporting Order, which would be in force until 2021.

"If they had involved a child, you would have gone to jail,” the magistrate said.

Fugitive no more

A MAN who failed to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court placed himself at risk of jail when he almost repeated the offence.

Joeseph Thomass Conlon arrived late and apologised to the court.

"It's not good to fail to appear on a charge of failing to appear,” magistrate Chris Callaghan told him, remanding him on bail to next Monday.

Mr Conlon also faces a charge of wilful damage.