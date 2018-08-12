STRANGE BED FELLOWS: Gympie Devils trial merger

ON THE BALL: Gympie Devils' player Hayden Heilbronn during a previous game against the Noosa Pirates.

ON THE BALL: Gympie Devils' player Hayden Heilbronn during a previous game against the Noosa Pirates. LEEROY TODD

RUGBY LEAGUE: The injury stricken Gympie Devils have struggled with numbers all season but losing five players in a game two weeks ago brought things into perspective.

Devils coach Bob Leitch said he was approached by the Noosa Pirates coach, who are in a similar position to Gympie, to merge the sides on a week-to-week basis rather than forfeiting games.

"It started a couple weeks ago where Noosa forfeited because the Sunshine Coast Falcons wanted to give some players game time and Noosa approached us to play so their boys were not missing out on division one. We picked up four player in a single game,” he said.

"The Noosa coaches have been supportive and we will be deciding to play with Noosa on a week-to-week basis.

"Next week is our final game and we are hoping to get a stand alone Gympie team but we will have to see how we pull up after this week.”

When asked if this might be a permanent fit for the two teams, Leitch said "We will need to have a real considered look at what the direction of the club is and some of it will hinge on what the decisions are by the Sunny Coast”.

"After this season is finished, there will be a look at the structure of the season and it might be something on the table.”

Despite the rivalry between the two clubs, it has been a case of swallowing pride to allow the sides to continue playing in first grade.

"At the start of the year one of the things I spoke about was getting through the season and not forfeiting games. It has been disappointing having to combine but it is the best we can do to engage and keep player,” Leitch said.

"The reality is we can't get through the season. I looked through the team we had round 4, we could have competed against the better side. They were all the players we really needed.

"I have coached a lot of footy, but I have never seen anything like the injuries this season. But it is what it is.”

As the Gympie players joined Noosa last weekend, the Gympie/Noosa team seem to have jelled well together as they defeated the Caloundra Sharks 34-14.

"The team the Northern Outlaws was a Gympie and Noosa side, so many of the players know each other from there and some have played in the Falcons together,” Leitch said.

"They seem to have jelled together. The players are working together and without this neither side might have been able to get through the season without helping each other.”