Straight out of exam to fight fires with his Dad

ON THE morning this dramatic photo was taken at the Myall Creek fire, 18 year old Kienan Wilkinson had just finished his final HSC exam.

Bentley RFS deputy fire captain Charles Wilkinson said his son was straight out to the fires after the exams.

"He's been to three fires in a few days," Mr Wilkinson said.

Bentley RFS member Kienan was out at New Italy fighting the blaze on Tuesday.

He has three brothers and two of them are also in the RFS.

"We were at the Whites Rd fire all night," Mr Wilkinson said.

When the crew arrived at a house near the New Italy Museum, Parks and Wildlife were already there putting in bulldozer tracks.

Flames were leaping into the air, Mt Wilkinson said.

Fortunately a change in wind saved the house.

"Kienan has a kind heart, he's enthusiastic and into community engagement," Mr Wilkinson said.

"He's on high alert right now. He'll have a crack at anything."

With the New Italy fire still burning, Mr Wilkinson is worried about the Equestrian Centre on New Italy Rd.