Destruction of bushland behind a sought-after street has angered residents.
News

Millionaires furious over housing land clearing

by Hayden Johnson
28th Aug 2020 4:40 PM
The destruction of bushland behind North Stradbroke Island's most sought-after street has left multi-millionaire homeowners questioning how much more of the island's pristine environment will be cleared for Aboriginal housing.

In the centre of bushland, high above Point Lookout's mansions and beach tracks is about an acre of cleared land which has residents questioning its purpose.

One resident, who spoke anonymously due to a fear of retribution, said the acre of land had been cleared in pristine bushland behind Point Lookout's Tramican St, home to expensive holiday homes which regularly sell for more than $1m.

A painted Aboriginal flag now stands above the pile of cut down trees - some which were dated around 200 years old.

"All these beautiful trees cleared for Aboriginal housing," the resident said.

Native Title, which was granted in 2011 to much celebration, gives the Quandamooka people the right to occupy and use resources on some land.

However, across the island unexplained land clearing has frustrated some residents who are forced to comply with Redland City Council town planning laws.

Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation CEO Cameron Costello said the organisation, which is the body corporate for the island, was not clearing land.

"We don't encourage and consent to any traditional owner just going out and clearing land," he said.

"That's not legal."

When asked about reports QYAC rangers had cleared sites, Mr Costello said "I haven't been alerted to that".

Originally published as Straddie millionaires furious over Aboriginal land clearing

land clearing stradbroke island

