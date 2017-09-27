Stoush over Men's Shed tree leaves team stumped

UNDER DEVELOPMENT: Crew at the site of the soon-to-be-completed Tin Can Bay Men's Shed. Brian Lindfield, Graham Langdown, Evan Tomkins, Peter Strong, Jamie Barnes and Chris Bourke.

Video: Big tree, big trouble: A growing stoush between the Gympie Regional Council and the team behind the Tin Can Bay Men's Shed

WORK is steadily progressing on the Men's Shed at Tin Can Bay, but there's one problem that's

quite literally hanging over the head of the project.

Just outside of the planned entrance for the shed is a tree looking a little worse for wear.

Taking a wooden plank and whacking the side of the trunk, Brian Lindfield and Jamie Barnes were keen to prove a point.

"Hear that? It's hollow and it's riddled with dry rot,” Mr Lindfield said.

"It's a disaster waiting to happen, especially if one of those branches decides to fall.”

Common sense would dictate the tree should just be removed, but it hasn't yet.

Mr Lindfield, who has been instrumental in the development of the Men's Shed, said their hands have been effectively tied by the Gympie Regional Council.

The awkward location of the trunk and it's condition have left Mr Lindfield bewildered and frustrated as to why no action has been taken.

Especially considering materials for an awaiting disability access ramp are sitting idly by.

"The silly part about it is we've got the grant to do it,” he added.

"But we can't do it, I mean we can't concrete; over that - there's no way in the world it would work.”

In their response to the issue, the Gympie Regional Council said the problem with the tree had arisen after an error made by external contractors hired by the the Men's Shed.

"[The slab] was not poured in the correct location in accordance with plans by the Council,” a spokeswoman said.

"Due to this an issue has been raised by the Men's Shed regarding the tree and the entrance.”

Council also took a different view of the health of the tree in question.

"The tree has been inspected by Council's arborist and is healthy and stable,” the spokeswoman added, noting that Council was the trustee of the land.

Under a recently introduced tree management policy, tree removal is now considered a 'last resort' policy by council, but threats to public safety or infrastructure are listed as possible exceptions.

The council have also indicated they would be looking to continue communication with the Men's Shed team to try and resolve the matter conclusively.