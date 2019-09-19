Menu
Story Bridge traffic and scene. Pic Annette Dew
Story Bridge crash causes traffic chaos

by Nic Darveniza
19th Sep 2019 11:16 AM
Traffic on Brisbane's southside was plunged into chaos this morning after a car and motorcycle crash on the Story Bridge forced the closure of two lanes.

A patient, believed to have been thrown from the motorcycle, has been transported to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic on Ipswich Road slowed to a standstill from the Bridge to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Woollongabba, while inbound traffic from the eastern suburbs was also affected, with Lytton Road backed up to Morningside.

One northbound lane and one southbound lane were closed as emergency services attempted to clear debris from the accident.

The lanes have since been cleared, but some residual delays remain.

motorcyle crash story bridge traffic

