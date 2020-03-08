Story behind Feldman exposing abuse

Corey Feldman is close to naming his alleged abusers, after years of talking about the paedophilia he claims he suffered while working as a child actor in Hollywood.

The star of well-known films of the 1980s will release his highly anticipated documentary My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys on Monday. Feldman has been working on the film for years, and recently told NBC4 California the process has been cathartic, but highly stressful at the same time.

"The one name that is the most dangerous, the one I'm most scared about - it's going to be like Harvey Weinstein all over again," Feldman said.

This week, Feldman claimed he'd again been targeted at his home, in threats he linked with an alleged stabbing in 2018, according to TMZ.

The actor has previously detailed the alleged abuse he suffered while working as a child star in 1980s teen movies like Stand By Me, The Goonies and The Lost Boys. Feldman discussed shocking sexual abuse of children in Hollywood in his autobiography Coreyography: A Memoir, but has gone on to say was forced by his publishers to conceal the name of his attackers to tell his story.

But Feldman, who says he and his best friend, now deceased former child star Corey Haim, were targeted and attacked by Hollywood paedophiles, is now ready to name names.

On March 9, he will name the names of six people. He's said one of the alleged offenders is someone so famous "everybody on the planet knows" who they are.

His documentary will be live streamed globally at the time of its screening.

Corey Feldman said ‘everyone on the planet’ knows the name of one of his abusers. Picture: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Feldman told Wendy Williams this week his life has been threatened while he made the documentary.

"We (Haim and me) had both been molested as children … He was raped physically. I was raped emotionally. I was molested," Feldman told Williams on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday.

"I am saying every name that affected … our lives, and we have victims talking about their experiences," Feldman explained.

"The one main name that everyone is waiting to hear … It is a name that everybody on the planet knows."

Feldman funded the documentary project on his own after it was rejected by streaming services.

He said he was driven to make the film following the death of his best friend Corey Haim.

Haim, once a major film star, died on March 10, 2010, after a struggle with drug addiction. The day after Feldman releases his film will mark ten years since Haim's death.

Corey Feldman (L) and Corey Haim in 1988.

Corey Haim in ‘The Lost Boys’.

Haim began his career at age ten, and was soon cast in a string of successful films and TV shows.

Haim and Feldman met each other when they were both cast in the 1987 California beach vampire film The Lost Boys. They were both 14 when they were cast in the film and the pair bonded instantly, forming a complex and lifelong friendship.

Haim told Feldman shared shocking tales of being abused on set by adult men, and Haim developed the habit of drinking and doing drugs as he worked. Haim went on to make numerous successful films, nine of them with Feldman, but as his success, wealth and fame grew, his drug addiction became more rapacious.

Haim disturbingly recounted one instance of sexual abuse when he was 14 in a 2008 interview with People, where he said he still blamed himself for what happened.

"I was very, very awake and very ashamed of what was going on," Haim said.

"I was just … coming into Hollywood, man, (I was) just a horny little kid, like on drugs, getting fed drugs, man, by vampires.

"I still blame myself to an extent, but my conscience is much, much more clear. I have come to terms with this a long time ago but obviously not (totally).

"Stuff happens when you are a kid, it scars you inside for life."

The pair retreated into a strange and surreal world of teenage stardom, that included them hosting teen Hollywood club night, Alphy's Soda Pop Club. The club was run by Alphy Hoffman, son of Hollywood casting director Bobby Hoffman, and Randy Miller, from 1986 to 1989.

Corey Haim (second from left) at Alphy's Soda Pop Club.

Alphy Hoffman (left) and Corey Feldman (right) at Alphy’s Soda Pop Club. Picture: YouTube

The club night was frequented by teen actors Alyssa Milano, then Feldman's girlfriend, as well as Tori Spelling, Christina Applegate and other teen stars. Adults also attended, and the club was run and funded by eccentric adults Miller and Hoffman.

Surreal tales from the Soda Pop club include Miller jumping down 11 storeys at the club and surviving, without spilling his soda. A more unsettling tale is Miller driving Haim around Los Angeles in his limousine with one of his pet jaguars, which woke up and roared wildly in the car. A vet, travelling with them in the car had to quickly shoot the big cat with tranquilliser.

Before his death, Haim told Vice he got tired of Alphy and the club, and being plied with drinks and drugs by loose bartenders.

"I don't think (Alphy) was a good person at all," Haim said.

Feldman discussed the Soda Pop Club years after Haim had died, saying the pair were abused and intimidated while at the club.

Feldman's documentary, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, will premiere on Monday via Feldman's website.