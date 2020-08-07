Storms to dump month of rain in a day

Parts of inland NSW and Queensland are in for a drenching from Friday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rain between 5mm and 25mm and possible thunderstorms as a strong low pressure system tracks its way across the states from South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said moderate to heavy rain would be widespread in inland northern NSW and southwestern Queensland.

"Some areas will receive their monthly August average in just one day," Mr Narramore said.

More than two thirds of Queensland is still officially in drought and the rain will bring a reprieve to struggling farmers and graziers.

The bureau said the low would produce showers, rain areas and thunderstorms, possibly severe in parts, over southern Queensland.

The trough system will move off the east coast during Saturday, with cooler and drier air spreading over most of the state as a new ridge develops over central Queensland.

Rainfall will increase over southwest #Queensland overnight, and then spread across the southern inland on Friday. Severe thunderstorms are also possible. Stay up to date with #QLDweather: https://t.co/WZv3T2AagM #GetReady pic.twitter.com/7VkZmPr9lj — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) August 6, 2020

Squalls have already moved through Brisbane's southern suburbs and on to the Gold Coast.

Some severe storms were likely about the southeast inland and central highlands. Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible in the far south of the Maranoa and Warrego district.

Daytime maximum temperatures will be below average in the west, near average for central and eastern parts. Mostly light winds over the northern tropics, moderate to fresh northeast to north-westerly winds over the south.

Mr Narramore said the front would also move south and produce heavy falls on the south coast of NSW which had already received high rainfall.

He said rivers levels could rise and warned of possible flooding.

Originally published as Storms to dump month of rain in a day