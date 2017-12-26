Storms heading Gympie's way today, but experts split

Opinions differ on what we'll get, with some saying heavy rain and hail are on the cards.

THUNDERBOLTS and lightning are expected to again take Gympie by storm this afternoon, but weather experts are split on how severe we can expect our weather to be.

According to Higgins Storm Chasing a severe storm is predicted to sweep across southeast and southern inland Queensland, with the potential to bring heavy rain, strong winds and even hail to areas including Gympie and the Wide Bay.

"This would easily be the strongest thunderstorm instability forecasts for 2017 across these regions,” the popular weather site said yesterday.

"Severe storms are also very likely to develop with large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and very frequent lightning.”

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks agreed there was a good chance storms would lash Gympie this afternoon, but said it was more likely the region would get a rain and light show than the severe weather which ripped through Queensland and New South Wales yesterday.

Extreme weather could not be taken completely off the table, though.

"You can never rule out entirely small cells working to the coast,” he said.

And with the region having just enjoyed the hottest Christmas Day in 11 years, Mr Banks said the storms would be delivering a late gift to Gympie residents.

"The good thing about this is today is going to be a little bit cooler,” he said.

In fact, the temperature would likely be 4-6 degrees cooler thanks to the weather change, Mr Banks said.