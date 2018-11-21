Menu
RADAR: A large storm cell heads north east at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Bureau of Meteorology.
Storms headed for south east

Frances Klein
by
21st Nov 2018 2:29 PM
AFTER being lashed by destructive winds and heavy rain less than a week ago, the mention of storms may have Gympie region residents in a fluster.

But the latest storm warning for later today, that takes in a large chunk of South East Queensland may not hit Gympie.

The steadily moving weather system is predicted to cause winds up to 30 knots along parts of the Gold Coast and 25 knots on the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay areas today, a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said, but how far north it will head can not be determined yet.

Areas affected by storms could receive between 5-20mm, the spokesman said.

