STORMS: Gympie's lucky last minute escape

LUCKY ESCAPE: Storms split and spare Gympie
News

Arthur Gorrie
by
22nd Oct 2018 8:22 AM
THE storm havoc that lashed South East Queensland yesterday by-passed Gympie at the last minute as storm cells split to the north and south.

In the narrowest of possible escapes, bands of storms were still a major threat to property and safety, with huge hailstones in some areas and winds gusting to 106km at Toowoomba, where torrential rain caused flash flooding and dangerous power supply issues.

Brisbane Airport was closed for domestic flights for a period as officials cancelled or delayed some flights in response to raging conditions around Brisbane.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported "golf ball sized hail" at Aspley.

Mr Tambourine received 42mm of rain in one 15-minute period and 73mm over the whole hour.

More than 50 power lines were reported down in Toowoomba as strong winds battered the area.

Closer to home, Gympie recorded only 1.6mm of rain and light winds, but the Cooloola Coast had heavier rain - ranging from 8.6mm at Double Island Point yesterday up to 38.6mm at Tin Can Bay.

Conditions are forecast to be far less dramatic, with partly cloudy conditions for Gympie for the rest of Monday, with possible showers or one or two storms.

More blue sky is predicted for Tuesday, with partly cloudy conditions and a clear day Wednesday.

Gympie Times

