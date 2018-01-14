Storms cause more than 2300 power outages

Energex crews around the region worked up to 10 hours last night after a storm left 2360 homes without power.

LAST NIGHT'S storms affected 2360 homes in the Gympie region according to a spokesman from Energex.

Some customers were without power for between three and ten hours after a thunderstorm surged through the region a little after 8pm.

With today's scorching temperatures, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a chance of more storms this afternoon and the Energex spokesman said crews are bracing themselves for further emergency call outs.

He suggested residents remove loose items from the yard that could be blown by high winds into powerlines as one way to safeguard against power outages.

"And if storms do come through and down powerlines, stay well clear and call 13 19 62,” the spokesman said.