Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Storms cause more than 2300 power outages

Energex crews around the region worked up to 10 hours last night after a storm left 2360 homes without power.
Energex crews around the region worked up to 10 hours last night after a storm left 2360 homes without power. Patrick Woods
by Donna Jones

LAST NIGHT'S storms affected 2360 homes in the Gympie region according to a spokesman from Energex.

Some customers were without power for between three and ten hours after a thunderstorm surged through the region a little after 8pm.

With today's scorching temperatures, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a chance of more storms this afternoon and the Energex spokesman said crews are bracing themselves for further emergency call outs.

He suggested residents remove loose items from the yard that could be blown by high winds into powerlines as one way to safeguard against power outages.

"And if storms do come through and down powerlines, stay well clear and call 13 19 62,” the spokesman said.

Topics:  gympie region power outages storms thunderstorm

Gympie Times
Don't despair Gympie. Only eight days to go...

Don't despair Gympie. Only eight days to go...

Beleaguered parents will be pleased to note school goes back BEFORE Australia Day in Queensland this year.

Students of all ages preparing to go back

STUDYING: Canina woman Ellie Garvey will be studying a masters in primary school teaching this year.

Which Gympie primary school will have this tall new student?

Come see what's new at the Gympie gallery

WORKS OF ART: Come and see the exhibition How to Raise a Siren by Todd Fuller, one of three officially opened Friday night at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

Get all the latest news here from the Gympie Regional Gallery

Emily's ready to take on school

JUMPING FOR JOY: Emily Bonney, 4, will be one of the youngest students starting school in the Gympie region this year.

Starting school can be daunting for some, but not for Emily

Local Partners