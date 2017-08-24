26°
News

Thunderstorms brewing: Southern Qld to cop wet weather

Chris Honnery | 24th Aug 2017 6:47 AM
Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOUTHEAST Queensland will be in for some much-needed wet weather today following the driest August since 2013.

Showers and rain are expected to hit the region from later this morning, with the possibility of a thunderstorm as well.
 

WILL IT RAIN HERE? 

Forecasts for Thursday:

Bundaberg: Shower or two, possible storm

Caboolture: Shower or two, possible storm.

Fraser Coast: Shower or two, possible storm

Gympie: Shower or two, possible storm

Ipswich: Shower or two, possible storm. 

Maryborough: Shower or two, possible storm.

Sunshine Coast: Shower or two, possible storm. 0-3mm predicted.

Toowoomba: Possible shower.

Warwick: Morning frost

 

However Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcott said it wasn't likely to be the same as a typical late afternoon storm.

"Unfortunately it's not the right setup for a typical Queensland storm," she said.

"It could produce a few patchy showers around the place though.

"This August, Brisbane has only had three millimetres of rain which is well down from its average of 41mm."

The warm, muggy weather synonymous with Queensland's summer has also set in, with the weather bureau recording a relative humidity in Brisbane of 74 per cent at 9am yesterday.

Temperatures across the state are likely to remain much higher than the August average, with Brisbane expecting a top of 26 while Far North Queensland is likely to reach 29C.

A cold change is expected to pass through later tonight as southerly winds bring cooler overnight temperatures.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  storms weather

Sheik of Scrubby Creek kicks off Muster Main Stage

Sheik of Scrubby Creek kicks off Muster Main Stage

True die-hards will love to see the Sheik of Scrubby Creek, Chad Morgan, kick off today's Main Stage action at 4pm

One month left to surrender unregistered firearms

SURRENDERED: Constables Kate Lingard and Dean Keevers with some firearms that have been handed in.

Firearms amnesty continues until September 30.

Council looks to get creative on unmaintained roads

UNMAINTAINED ROAD: Sign of the times. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

'Maybe we can do more,' Deputy Mayor says of regional roads.

Muster site at the ready

AT THE READY: Rural Fire Brigade first officer Peter Ryan and his crew are ready for anything and have warned campers to completely extinguish fires.

Officials warn of dry weather and unattended fires

Local Partners

Party gets toes tapping up and down Mary St

Scenes from the 2017 Pre-Muster Party

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy.

Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

Why the Muster is this legend's favourite festival

Graeme Connors will perform on Main Stage at the Gympie Muster on Friday night.

It's one of the most amazing events in music

Brilliant line-ups at Billy's and The Royal

MUSICAL MAGIC: Bill Chambers will be taking to the stage at the Royal Hotel tomorrow night.

Action not limited to Mary St at the Pre Muster Party

The Muster's always been more than a gig for Amber

BACK AT IT AGAIN: Amber Lawrence is a crowd favourite at the Gympie Music Muster.

A return appearance from a Gympie Muster favourite

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests as wunderkinds show off their skills in Seven's new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

GIVE ME A HOME AMONGST THE GUM TREES

57 Herron Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 2 4 $329,000

Nestled amongst the gum trees on a private 6074m2 allotment, this home is ideally located in the exclusive residential area of Pie Creek. Conveniently situated...

SCENERY – 3186m2 – SHEDS

69 Endeavour Dr, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 7 $498,000

Dual living is a bonus in this spacious cream brick home on a huge 3,186m2 of beautiful hill top land with a sweeping outlook over tree tops to the waters of Tin...

bamboo 2 make $$

46 Beer Road, Kilkivan 4600

3 1 4 $298,000!

THIS is a one of a kind property that needs to be seen to be believed! Find your next acreage lifestyle in scenic Kilkivan, loaded with opportunities. How about an...

2 be new again!

10 Popes Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $350,000!

Doncha just love it when someone has the vision to make old new again. This wonderfully rejuvenated house in the heart of Gympie is everything and much more that...

GREAT HORSE PADDOCK

Goomboorian 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $130,000

16 acres with plenty of grass and water. Tinana Creek at the rear boundary. Two road frontage. Minutes to the local school and shop. Approximately 20 minutes to...

CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOR THE BETTER!!!!

131 Blunder Rd, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 3 2 9 AUCTION ON SITE...

High on the rise overlooking the property is this modern 3 bedroom home with lovely rural views. The home boasts a very large open plan kitchen dining lounge room...

NORTH DEEP CREEK

242 Gardner Road, North Deep Creek 4570

Rural 7 2 $685,000

Situated approx. 15k from Gympie, with mostly bitumen road access, this 160 acre property, on 2 titles, lends itself to a variety of uses. Cattle, horses, small...

VIEWS, PRIVACY, PEACE &amp; QUIET

67 Hetheringtons Road, Gunalda 4570

House 3 2 9 $309,000

Located on a peaceful 15.49 aces (6.27ha) is this very private property. The spacious 3 bedroom home has plenty of room with an air conditioned open plan, kitchen...

NEW ESTATE - BLOCK SIZES FROM 4.21 ACRES TO 151.78 ACRES

Lot 77 Fishermans Pocket Road, Fishermans Pocket 4570

Residential Land Get ready, this is your chance to secure a beautiful block with ... $150,000

Get ready, this is your chance to secure a beautiful block with breathtaking views. No matter your dream, there will be a block to suit. These blocks are located...

PRIME SEASIDE LOCATION

17 The Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

A prime 875m2 allotment with private jetty and deep water frontage to Snapper Creek. A large 2 storey brick and Hardiplank home with 4 bedrooms upstairs to...

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after it was trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

FREE: Guide to Gympie's hottest suburbs in The Gympie Times

Look out for SOLD ON in The Gympie Times on Wednesday.

The first Gympie edition of Sold On is in today's Gympie Times.