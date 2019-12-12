Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on the scene of three fires that have broken out in the Gympie region today.
News

Storms brew while multiple crews fight 3 new bushfires

Shelley Strachan
12th Dec 2019 2:55 PM
FIRE crews are on the scene of three fresh fires that have broken out in the Gympie region today at Widgee, Cooloola Cove and the Great Sandy National Park.

No properties are threatened by any of the fires but crews are working to contain the fires. The region reached a top temerature of 36C today and storms are tipped to develop as the afternoon wears on.

Crews were working to contain the fires burning near Upper Widgee Rd and Quandong Rd at Widgee, and at Cooloola Cove and Great Sandy National Park. None of teh blazes are at this stage threatening property but nearby residents may be affected by smoke and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.both were producing quite a lot of smoke.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and HQ Plantations crews were working to control the Cooloola blaze.

The Cooloola Cove bushfire is burning near Rainbow Beach Road and Queen Elizabeth Drive, Cooloola Cove. This fire is separate to the bushfire burning in Cooloola (Great Sandy National Park).

