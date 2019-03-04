Storms a chance as wet weather, waves hit

SWELL size is expected to peak today and suit surfers who can find breaks protected from the fresh southeasterly winds.

Rain is also on its way from the Coral Sea with showers today set to intensify tomorrow and Wednesday into possible storms.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Woods said waves generated near New Caledonia would reach up to 1.8m.

"Swimming and crossing bars will be dangerous," Mr Woods said.

"A heads-up has been sent to surf life saving and other groups."

He said southeasterlies would blow between 10 and 15 knots.

"The wind may be the main problem for the surfers over the next few days," he said.

"It just makes it very messy."

Mr Woods said the inclement weather was expected to affect areas from Maroochydore northwards as well as the hinterland.

He said the Coast could expect between 4mm and 15mm of rain tomorrow and between 2mm and 10mm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a summary of last month's weather showed record low rainfall for a number of areas in southern Queensland, including at Tewantin.

A total of 36.8mm was recorded last month, down from the previous 2017 record of 40.8.

It was a long way short of the region's 218.5mm average.

Rainfall totals have been officially recorded at Tewantin for 24 years.