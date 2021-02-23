STORM WARNING: Severe weather possible for Gympie region

Parts of the Gympie region could be impacted by thunderstorms, possibly severe, later this afternoon and into this evening. FILE PHOTO

Parts of the Gympie region could be impacted by thunderstorms, possibly severe, later this afternoon and into this evening. FILE PHOTO

Heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hail could impact parts of the Gympie region this afternoon and into this evening as storms move toward Queensland’s south east.

READ MORE

Both the Bureau of Meteorology and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service have issued warnings since late this morning, with one forecast showing Gympie right at the tip of a severe thunderstorm zone.

The BoM’s latest warning bulletin did not put Gympie in the warning area, but another update is expected by 4:30pm.

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards



“A more general severe thunderstorm warning is … current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts,” the bureau bulletin said.