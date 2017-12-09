STORM WARNING: Potential gale winds and hail for Gympie

The highlighted area indicates increased storm activity. The Gympie Region is in the middle of that section.

The highlighted area indicates increased storm activity. The Gympie Region is in the middle of that section. Contributed / BSCH Stormcast.

THE Bureau of Meteorology is warning of potential gale winds, hail and rain for parts of Gympie later today.

Forecaster Jim Richardson said showers and storm activity were on the cards for the region, potentially as early as later this morning.

"It's possible we could be seeing some severe storms throughout the area,” he said.

"There's a chance of gusts up to the damaging and destructive range, along with large hail kicking off from today.”

In terms of rainfall, the Bureau is forecasting a 90% chance of showers today, with Mr Richardson adding it would likely be in the range of 8-20ml.

Hot weather, including an expected 34 degree day today, has also contributed to the volatile weather.

"We've got all the right ingredients today, all of that heat building up - it will just add to the instability with the weather,” Mr Richardson added.

Popular weather group Higgins Storm Chasing were also warning of a 'Severe and Dangerous Thunderstorm' to cross over the region this afternoon.

"A volatile weather combination of high heat, high humidity levels, a strong southerly surface trough and upper level are all forecast,” a recent post on their Facebook said.

Last night's storms brought up to 41.8mm in rain to some parts of Gympie.

But Mr Richardson said conditions for the Gympie Region were likely to calm down following any storms today.

"It'll be easing a little bit tomorrow as conditions stabilise,” he said.

As last weekend's storms proved, flash flooding and downed trees can appear quickly.

Motorists are urged to never attempt crossing over flood waters.