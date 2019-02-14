STORM WARNING: Heavy rain, large hailstones coming to Gympie

Gympie has been hit with a severe thunderstorm warning.

THE Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe thunderstorm warning expected to last for hours into tonight - and Gympie is in the path of destruction.

The official BoM website declared a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for "damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones” for people in parts of Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast forecast districts at 4:39pm this afternoon.

The statement said severe thunderstorms were developing near Caboolture and northwards.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Woodford, Maroochydore, Gympie, Kingaroy, Caboolture, Noosa Heads and Cherbourg,” the statement read.

BoM state the next warning is due to be issued by 7:40 pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: