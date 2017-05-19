Here it comes: 130mm of rain in 24 hours threatens Coast

The Sunshine Coast is in for a drenching today.

UPDATE: More heavy rain is about to hit the Sunshine Coast, as the region braces for expected rainfall of up to 80mm today.

Showers are heading south towards the region, having already dumped moderate to heavy showers on areas between Gympie and Rainbow Beach.

The Bureau of Meteorology rain radar shows showers heading south towards the Sunshine Coast. Bureau of Meteorology

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued flood warnings for rivers in central and south-western areas of the state, but have not yet raised alarm over catchments on the Sunshine Coast.

Forecasters are still warning of a possible thunderstorm today.



EARLIER: Forecasters are expecting up to 80mm of rainfall today on the Sunshine Coast, after more than 50mm fell in some areas over the last 24 hours.

Showers will continue today, with Bureau of Meteorology forecasters also warning of a possible thunderstorm and localised heavy rainfall.

The high chance of showers will remain tomorrow, along with a possible thunderstorm.

Sunday could be the only chance to catch some sunshine this weekend, with a medium chance of showers.

Rainfall last night was patchy, with most areas collecting between 10mm and 35mm.

Palmwoods had the least reported rainfall, with 9mm falling overnight.

WHERE THE MOST RAIN FELL

Rainfall totals yesterday 9am to 7am today:

1. Parrearra Weir: 51mm

2. Sugarbag Rd, Little Mountain: 50mm

3. Meridan Way, Meridan Plains: 41mm

4. Coolum West: 41mm

5. Boreen Point: 41mm

6. Pelican Waters: 39mm

7. Lake Macdonald: 35mm

8. Mt Tinbeerwah: 33mm

9. Judds Rd, Glass House Mountains: 27mm

10. Mawsons Rd, Beerwah: 27mm

11. Cooroy: 25mm