Storm leaves Gympie woman shaken and she nearly punches bird

Skulking plover comes close to getting punched after scarey Gympie storm.

Skulking plover comes close to getting punched after scarey Gympie storm. Trevor Veale

BEHIND THE MULLOCK HEAP

REAL SHINER...

NEWLY-retired Gympie woman found her house overrun by ants on the weekend and dealt with the little varmints by spraying them with Mortein.

Or so she thought.

While the can with the big M on the front of it stopped them in their tracks, it was only later - when she found herself sticking to the floor - she realised she'd emptied a whole can of Mr Sheen on the pesky invaders.

She reckons the ants met their end through suffocation rather than poison but reckons that will teach her for reaching blindly into cupboards without wearing her glasses.

OH, NUTS...

WOMAN of the house was proud of her husband's new-found restraint as she kept an eye on the bottle of chocolate coated peanuts in the pantry.

They're his favourite treat - so much so he usually scoffs the lot in one go, but since she'd bought them a few months ago, he'd only skimmed a few off the top.

The other day, though, she found him in the pantry with what she thought was the original jar in one hand hand and a few choc-coated nuts in the other.

Caught red-handed, he admitted to replacing the jar not once, but many times over several months and taking just a few off the top of each new jar so she wouldn't notice any missing!

SUNRISE: Gympie is in the national spotlight after a Mary Valley farmer told talk back radio he pushed hard to against store policy after he slipped on a piece of onion in the Gympie store. Sunrise

ODE TO A BUNNING'S ONION...

by Peter McFadyen

I am a Bunning's onion

My life was once quite grand,

I'd get to look at everything

As you held me in your hand.

Looking out the driver's window

Or at the people you would greet,

All these scenes unfolded

Up upon my sausage seat.

Sometimes I would be blinded

Smothered by that sauce so red,

Or a squeeze of yellow mustard

Soaked up by the fresh white bread.

But now my life's just not as good

As it used to be,

For my view is now constricted

By the snag on top of me.

And why you ask have things so changed,

Why did my status drop?

It's all because some Gympie bloke

Trod on me and went flop!

So I'll fade into obscurity

Underneath some dodgy meat,

Now that Bunning's changed the way

We eat our weekend treat.

So please do not forget me

Now I'm down out of the way,

And now and then lift up that snag

And smile and say G'day!

I'll still be just as tasty

Cooked so caramel and rich,

I'm just not as important

Since becoming Bunning's b#tch!

IN CASE OF EMERGENCY, E-MAIL THE PREMIER?

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen speaking at the Queensland Government 2018 White Ribbon Day Breakfast at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Tuesday, November 20, 2018. The White Ribbon Day campaign hopes to raise awareness of and prevent violence against women. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING DARREN ENGLAND

PERPLEXED young man was left wondering who in their right mind would seek the Premier's immediate aid in case of emergency upon receiving an automatic reply to an email from Annastacia Palaszczuk during the week.

"If you are in danger or have concerns about your safety, please contact the police on 000 at any time,” the response message concluded.

Because that's totally your first port of call if you hear someone trying to break in to your house...

IT'S not an issue... or is it?

A FRESH can of irony was opened up in a recent racing results column.

Apparently the jockey aboard "Brilliant Mistake” was flagged for infringement against competitor "It's Not An Issue” as the field made its way around the home turn.

Not quite a "brilliant” mistake, and certainly an issue...

STORM craziness...

As the storm hit Gympie last Saturday one woman was anxious to get home.

She fumbled to get the right key to lock the front door and just as she was about to check the door was closed when something caught her attention.

Thinking the worst immediately she thought she was in danger.

Fist clenched, she turned to take a swing at whatever was hovering there and to her surprise there was nothing.

She then looked down and saw a completely drenched plover squawking back at her.