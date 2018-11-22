Storm leaves Gympie woman shaken and she nearly punches bird
BEHIND THE MULLOCK HEAP
REAL SHINER...
NEWLY-retired Gympie woman found her house overrun by ants on the weekend and dealt with the little varmints by spraying them with Mortein.
Or so she thought.
While the can with the big M on the front of it stopped them in their tracks, it was only later - when she found herself sticking to the floor - she realised she'd emptied a whole can of Mr Sheen on the pesky invaders.
She reckons the ants met their end through suffocation rather than poison but reckons that will teach her for reaching blindly into cupboards without wearing her glasses.
OH, NUTS...
WOMAN of the house was proud of her husband's new-found restraint as she kept an eye on the bottle of chocolate coated peanuts in the pantry.
They're his favourite treat - so much so he usually scoffs the lot in one go, but since she'd bought them a few months ago, he'd only skimmed a few off the top.
The other day, though, she found him in the pantry with what she thought was the original jar in one hand hand and a few choc-coated nuts in the other.
Caught red-handed, he admitted to replacing the jar not once, but many times over several months and taking just a few off the top of each new jar so she wouldn't notice any missing!
ODE TO A BUNNING'S ONION...
by Peter McFadyen
I am a Bunning's onion
My life was once quite grand,
I'd get to look at everything
As you held me in your hand.
Looking out the driver's window
Or at the people you would greet,
All these scenes unfolded
Up upon my sausage seat.
Sometimes I would be blinded
Smothered by that sauce so red,
Or a squeeze of yellow mustard
Soaked up by the fresh white bread.
But now my life's just not as good
As it used to be,
For my view is now constricted
By the snag on top of me.
And why you ask have things so changed,
Why did my status drop?
It's all because some Gympie bloke
Trod on me and went flop!
So I'll fade into obscurity
Underneath some dodgy meat,
Now that Bunning's changed the way
We eat our weekend treat.
So please do not forget me
Now I'm down out of the way,
And now and then lift up that snag
And smile and say G'day!
I'll still be just as tasty
Cooked so caramel and rich,
I'm just not as important
Since becoming Bunning's b#tch!
IN CASE OF EMERGENCY, E-MAIL THE PREMIER?
PERPLEXED young man was left wondering who in their right mind would seek the Premier's immediate aid in case of emergency upon receiving an automatic reply to an email from Annastacia Palaszczuk during the week.
"If you are in danger or have concerns about your safety, please contact the police on 000 at any time,” the response message concluded.
Because that's totally your first port of call if you hear someone trying to break in to your house...
IT'S not an issue... or is it?
A FRESH can of irony was opened up in a recent racing results column.
Apparently the jockey aboard "Brilliant Mistake” was flagged for infringement against competitor "It's Not An Issue” as the field made its way around the home turn.
Not quite a "brilliant” mistake, and certainly an issue...
STORM craziness...
As the storm hit Gympie last Saturday one woman was anxious to get home.
She fumbled to get the right key to lock the front door and just as she was about to check the door was closed when something caught her attention.
Thinking the worst immediately she thought she was in danger.
Fist clenched, she turned to take a swing at whatever was hovering there and to her surprise there was nothing.
She then looked down and saw a completely drenched plover squawking back at her.