Storm on the Sunshine Coast
News

IN PHOTOS: Storm get to work at Sunshine Coast Stadium

Tom Threadingham
29th Jun 2020 3:19 PM
MELBOURNE Storm were busy putting in the hard yards at Sunshine Coast Stadium today after arriving in the region over the weekend.

The Storm flew into the Coast on Saturday, with their families arriving on Sunday, in a bid to avoid a worrying spike of coronavirus cases in Victoria.

A total of 55 players and staff will be involved in the camp, which is based at the Twin Waters Resort, with the club to use training facilities at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

STORM SETTLE IN FOR POSSIBLE LONG HAUL

While the initial plan was to be based in the region for two weeks, it's likely to be much longer than that with Dale Finucane suggesting at least a month.

The Storm will take on Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium this Thursday night.

While exciting for the region, a Melbourne Storm staff member stressed the club would still be under strict NRL COVID protocols meaning no open training sessions and no signing sessions for fans.

