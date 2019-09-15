Storm flyer shattered by error that gifted Raiders victory

Josh Addo-Carr was devastated with his crucial error against the Raiders.

Josh Addo-Carr was devastated with his crucial error against the Raiders.

It takes a lot to wipe the smile from the face of Josh Addo-Carr but the Storm winger was left sickened by an error that cost Melbourne their NRL qualifying match against Canberra.

The Storm looked as if they'd done enough to keep the gusty Raiders at bay, leading 10-6 with five minutes remaining at AAMI Park on Saturday night.

But Addo-Carr uncharacteristically spilt the ball as he took a carry near the tryline and it was scooped up by Canberra centre Joey Leilua, who found John Bateman to score.

Stream NRL Finals on KAYO SPORTS. Live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Raiders skipper Jarrod Croker then booted the conversion for the win, which sees Canberra go through to the preliminary finals while the Storm host a sudden-death semi-final next Saturday night.

Usually one of the jokers of the team, NSW Origin flyer Addo-Carr cut a deflated figure after the match and his teammate Nelson Asofa-Solomona said he'd taken the error hard.

"Josh brings a lot to our side, a lot of energy and speed and strength but that's football, we all make mistakes," Asofa-Solomona said.

"I know he's taken it so hard right now but it's important that we get around him and help him move on."

The big prop said Melbourne needed to start better, with the visitors racing to an early lead with a third-minute try.

"We started a bit slow and there was a couple of penalties and they capitalised off that.

"Just key moments in the game - we need to be better at that."

Asofa-Solomona said not only Addo-Carr but the entire team needed to bank the result and start preparations to play either Parramatta or Brisbane.

"It's important just to move on - having a talk with a few of the boys everyone is ready to move on.

'We'll have the review and then focus on what we've got to do next week."

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Holden Women's Premiership Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >