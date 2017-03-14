Storm expected to smash Gympie's southern reaches

The overcast sky offering hope for rain in Gympie.

GYMPIE could finally receive some wet weather with a severe thunderstorm predicted to hit the southern reaches of the region.

According to the Bureau of Meterology, the storm already hit Borumba Dam about 2pm and is expected to head towards Noosa.

A severe thunderstorm warning predicting flash flooding, damaging winds and heavy rainfall has been issued.

BoM storm warning Contributed

The Noosa hinterland is expected to be the worst hit, but the warning area covers the entire Sunshine Coast.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.