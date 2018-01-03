Storm damage in Wolvi and Cedar Pocket

Trees have been downed in Wolvi and the Cedar Pocket area in a storm this afternoon.

UPDATE 4:50PM: Beenham Valley Road is currently blocked by fallen trees at Cedar Pocket and there are fallen trees throughout the Wolvi district.

SES crews are currently on the scene working to clear the debris.

Authorities advise residents not to travel if they can avoid it, but if necessary, please exercise extreme caution.

Trees across the road at Beenham Valley Road, Wolvi and Cedar Pocket. Contributed

UPDATE AT 3:55PM: SES crews are on standby and are monitoring the situation, according to a Gympie SES spokesperson. Anyone requiring emergency assistance is requested to call 13 25 00 or in life threatening situations to call 000.

EARLIER:

TOP PRIORITY FOR IMMEDIATE BROADCAST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

for DAMAGING WINDS, HEAVY RAINFALL and LARGE HAILSTONES

For people in Southeast Coast and parts of Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.

Issued at 3:18 pm Wednesday, 3 January 2018.

Weather Situation:

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Ipswich and Maryborough.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:20 pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.