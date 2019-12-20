Storm agrees to release Josh Addo-Carr, with one catch

The Storm wants suitable compensation if the are to release Josh Addo-Carr.

MELBOURNE Storm will help premiership winger Josh Addo-Carr return to Sydney under "compassionate grounds" at the end of the 2020 season.

But News Corp has revealed the Storm's goodwill gesture hinges on the NRL heavyweight being able to get a player of equal value in return for the NSW State of Origin and Kangaroos finisher.

A recent change in Addo-Carr's family dynamic weighed heavily on the contracted and committed Storm winger's decision to return to Sydney.

The Storm board was briefed on Addo-Carr's situation this week and after much deliberation instructed the club's management to explore options for the early release.

The club, however, would not be prepared to gift Addo-Carr to a rival club without just recompense, including but not limited to a transfer fee, like-for-like player swap and salary cap relief.

Addo-Carr is contracted to Storm until the end of 2021.

Addo-Carr has become one of the best wingers in the world. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy announced the release to club members yesterday.

"The future of our flying winger, Josh Addo-Carr, has been the subject of much recent media speculation so I'll address that here," Donaghy said.

"Josh has made the club aware of personal challenges that for the longer term will require him to relocate to be closer to his family in Sydney.

"To achieve this, Storm would be seeking fair value for Josh in return by way of a combination of the following… (transfer fee, swap, cap relief) for doing the right thing by the player and providing some extra support for Josh, not dissimilar to the scenario in the AFL with Tim Kelly at the Cats.

Addo-Carr will return to Sydney in 2020. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

"We believe this would be a fair outcome for all parties given the investment Storm has made in Josh and that we find ourselves on the cusp of the 2020 season.

"Most importantly, it would allow Josh's request to be met and we, and the game, would be able to continue to support him and his family in the transition back to Sydney."

Geelong got a haul of draft picks off West Coast in the trade for Kelly, which paved the way for the midfield jet to return to Perth with his young family.

Addo-Carr's return to Sydney will leave Storm without both front-line wingers ahead of the 2021 season, after Suliasi Vunivalu inked recently a multi-year deal to play Super Rugby.

A spate of departures, including Curtis Scott (Raiders), Brodie Croft (Broncos) and Joe Stimson (Bulldogs), coupled with the possibility of a Cameron Smith retirement would make Storm a major player in the 2021 free agency market.