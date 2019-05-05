Stop whingeing Australia - you have already won the lotto

Letters to the Editor

Being born in Australia like winning lotto

JOHN F Kennedy when president of the US made a memorable quote: "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what can I do for my country”.

After having served 26 years in parliament, Christopher Pyne, in his valedictory speech, also made a memorable quote: "Being born in Australia is akin to winning the lottery.”

Shortly there will be a highly anticipated election (federal) at which all eligible have the right to vote for their person-party of choice.

You may grumble about elections - politicians - parties, but it's part of our wonderful democracy the nation that we should be grateful to and proud of.

The only thing which you may be confronted with are those handing out 'how to vote' cards or whether to buy a "sizzled” sausage, but all for a good cause.

You may not be a millionaire, but you also have the opportunity to become one. You also, if you so desire, may become a politician or even an PM.

You probably may never go cold or starve.

Some wonderful charitable organisations operate within our shores. The government is also fairly charitable.

You also, hopefully, may never be involved in a bombing, shooting outrage or be murdered for your religious beliefs. So, all in all, you (we) have much to be grateful for and a lot to be said for JFK's quote and those of Christopher Pyne.

(If maybe you could be lucky enough to also catch some of those promised millions of dollars being thrown around).

Faith DeVere,

Caledonian Hill

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Bypass questions fall on deaf ears

I NOTE with interest Lindsay Horswood's letter of Tuesday calling for a public meeting regarding the need for good planning and design decisions concerning the Bruce Highway bypass.

No doubt he's correct in that it will have a huge effect on our economic growth into the future as he's correct in pointing out the roles that different levels of government play, or should have played. But it's all a bit late now. To which I ask:

If I've had on my computer since they were dated, 2012 but no longer public, bypass maps which so far ring true to what seems currently planned where have our alleged leaders and vested interests been on this in the years since? I've tried to connect with some on the subject, to deaf ears.

I note that the recently produced Gympie traffic study is largely based on the effects of the bypass so it's to be assumed that, apart from a possible sensible change to the southern highway access, the plans mentioned above still largely apply. I'm not convinced Gympie's been considered much at all.

It seems that MP O'Brien caught the State Government unprepared for his early announcement of federal funding for the bypass, either an attempt for notoriety, a demonstration of lack of working across platforms, or both. Regardless, progress is well behind what he claimed it would be by now.

As for our state MP, Tony Perrett, and councils present and past, of which he was a prominent member before his rise to MP, there really is nothing to be said that can disguise that they've been derelict in their duties and obligations as leaders.

The bypass will be the most expensive exercise in Gympie's history and represents another opportunity lost which is unlikely to be easily reversed. But wait, there's more.

The next big spend will probably be a much needed high level bridge across the Mary.

Without signs of consideration of alternatives or public consultation it seems we're destined for a last century idea for a then smaller town, raising Kidd Bridge, joining growing congestion to growing congestion.

Missing from that idea is any sensible way of joining Southside to the highway or of efficiently joining the planned industrial growth at East Deep Ck and commercial at Glanmire with the planned residential growth around Southside and Jones Hill.

Seems raising Kidd Bridge is set in stone.

Surely such a major, expensive and long term investment which will affect so many shouldn't be allowed without deep and proper public discourse, especially with Gympie's proven record of dubious project success and effectiveness.

Gympie, where everything isn't connected to anything else. Hardly good planning and design decisions.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Double standards, selective memories

FOREVER the cynic, I am reminded of three things when I read about Steve Dickson's nightclub sting and subsequent resignation.

They are: Jennifer Beals' water scene in Flashdance, strippers at workplace bucks' parties, and adulterous politicians.

Wiki defines adultery as "extramarital sex which is considered objectionable on social, religious, moral, or legal grounds.”

Social workers and psychologists variously describe the effects of adultery on spouse and family as devastating, depressing, and child abusive with some mentioning PTSD as a protracted symptom of the experience.

A search for "characteristics of adulterers” returns descriptors such as deceitful, narcissistic, disrespectful and selfish, among a raft of other undesirable traits.

Small wonder adulterers insist on separating public and private life.

The "frailties” of those who have attended a buck's party or enjoyed Beals' dancing are a little harder to collate, but it seems there are very few sinister threads which would link the morality of this cohort to those of adulterers.

Thus, despite the recrudescence of just-in-time reporting from unscrupulous news agencies both here and abroad, I would still place a drunken, flirtatious Steve Dickson above conniving, adulterous politicians of any persuasion.

Moreover, I think toady journalists who have hitched themselves to the coat tails of Canberra offenderati would do well to read a little history and critique their own discourse instead of trading leaks for silence.

The double standards of some media outlets are, well, just gob smacking, but don't take my word for it. Set aside 30 minutes of browsing time, and Google "adulterous Australian politicians”.

The results will startle you.

It's a well flogged cliché I know, but the standard you walk past is the standard you accept.

I guess the question is, when you cast your vote; will you be just one more hypocrite or someone who works the logic?

Alan Dray,

Mooloo

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Can we afford another term of this council?

DO WE have fiscal responsibility?

In November 2018 Gympie Times headlines - Gympie Regional Council is in the red!

Staff bill climbs by $5.4 million in two years.

Council budget - $1.9 million hole, second deficit in three years.

Councils get a pay rise of 2.1 per cent (The Gympie Times, February 20, 2019).

Further to these startling revelations I believe that as at 31 January 2016 our Gympie Regional Council had approximately $75.6 million invested. (Source minutes of ordinary meeting minutes, February meeting 2016).

In the unconfirmed minutes of the GRC meeting of February 2019 the indications were as follows: 2017/18 - $42 million invested; 2018/19 $31 million invested.

Where has the $40 million plus gone over the last three years?

At this current rate of "spending” our reserve and the annual GRC income (Rates/Grants, etc), where will we be in another three years? Perhaps one might anticipate $20 million in debt.

Do you, as a citizen and a concerned rate payer within the GRC want this? I certainly don't!

Can we afford a further term of this current administration?

We as rate payers need to be ever mindful of how we cast our vote and who we consider best suited to manage this wonderful part of Australia in the up-coming GRC election in March 2020.

Ron Cooper,

Pie Creek

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

You can't blame Labor

THE figures of the Federal Budget are available online for all to see.

These figures show clearly that the Education and Health budgets have steadily grown over the past few years. More money has been allocated to both these areas by the Federal Government.

Why is it that the ALP candidate continues to peddle the falsehood that the Federal Government has "ripped” billions away from these two areas?

The clue might be in an answer from the Deputy Leader of the ALP when Ms Plibersek admitted in response to a reporter's question that if Labor was in government, "we would have spent more”.

Wow! What a way to run a budget. It's almost childish in its execution. The Coalition is not spending as much as Labor would have so they are "ripping” billions away!

By the way, for the benefit of the local ALP candidate: the LNP is the Queensland opposition. You cannot blame them for anything. The candidate needs to realise that he is in a contest with the Coalition.

David Collins,

Araluen

How to vote card lacks vision

I RECEIVED my local member Llew O'Brien's how to vote card this morning, it was almost identical to the one that was sent out for the 2013 election, and the 2016 election, absolutely nothing was inspirational for our future, nothing about the environment, or renewable energy, or the threat of climate change, higher wages for low income earners.

They promise to create 1.25 million jobs over the next five years which wouldn't even keep up with population growth, nothing was mentioned on how many jobs for Wide Bay, 62 businesses have closed in Gympie in the last few years, which is probably a record.

They say they are going to maintain a budget surplus even though they haven't got one and economists are telling us that they would have to cut millions from services like hospitals, schools etcetera to do that.

They plan on paying down Labor's debt, well let me tell you Mr O'Brien it is your debt, your government doubled the debt. We had the second lowest debt in the OECD when you first came to government. now doubled.

Wide Bay desperately needs someone with vision. Labor's Jason Scanes is that person.

Joan Gillies,

Amamoor

What is right for rural Australia?

THE way is clear, the potential is there

But development should be done in a business-like manner: that is to make the things we do pay their way.

Over the past 100 years capital cities and their suburbs have grown enormously and now the time has come that we demand rural cities (most) and towns take their turn.

The incumbent government has started the ball rolling but has forgotten the key to opening up this rural development by failing to invest and promote country town and city (most) municipality investment of a type that will pay its way:

Like massive infrastructure spending to improve the health of the population through walking and riding on revolutionary, constitutionally inspired, walking and shared pathways to improve the fitness and health of people of all ages.

The dividends to governments and, in particular, Australia thus being the savings on health, enthusiasm to remain in the work-force, lower unemployment rate, encouragement of migrants to live and work in the country areas to expand those areas and build or buy homes in those areas with pride of being a part of their new-found municipality, a natural enhancement and diversity of knowledge, eating, culture and living.

Like expansion of shopping facilities, the expansion of choice through different cultural variety; a greater chance for language students to speak fluently other languages; a greater opportunity for people to enhance the much needed love between different races; etcetera.

The more rapid growth of rural cities and towns through expansion will enhance municipality revenue encouraging greater still perpetuation of council works programs.

Diversity is the powerful tool in the growth of our towns and cities and the balance and stability of Australia. Watch for the signs of these visions from our political parties and independent aspirants, in their coming election policies.

The dividend paying policies of municipality development within rural Australia are immense and we are sure that candidates are aware of many so we say to them: tell us what you are prepared to promise in the next three years and subsequent terms because if those policies are right for rural Australia the people will appreciate your stance.

Adding to the above suggested policies with your own wisdom will give parties and Independents an enhanced chance of being successful.

Donald Drake,

Victoria

Vote for Hetty

IN THE midst of Australians being disillusioned with self-serving politicians with lots of investment properties to hold on to for profit it is so refreshing to see Hetty Johnston running as an Independent in Queensland for the Senate.

She has fought for abused children's founder of Bravehearts for 20 years, earned an AM, Queensland Australian of the year and shows great integrity.

She is seeking a change to Australian Family Law that puts children often back into abusive families.

Frontline services like police, child protection, child safety officers, prosecution lawyers and specialist counsellors are all over worked and underpaid.

There can be from 100-200 cases waiting on their desks on any day to attend to.

Hetty also has sensible policies on the aged, renewables while coal is phased out, democratic principles, harsher penalties for domestic violence etc. Check out her website if you want integrity in government. Go Hetty!

Kimm Walsh,

Cooroy