Stop using spin, admit we had a budget blowout: Hartwig

Ratepayers want honest financial reporting

THE key to financial reporting is honesty.

In any community there will be some that agree and others that disagree with funds spent on projects.

The key to maintaining community confidence is to not lower ourselves to spin and marketing to keep a project on budget.

I believe that the approach council has taken removing expenses from budgeted costs, contaminated soil at aquatic centre, budget blowouts from poor planning with Rattler, undermines the confidence the rate payer has that council is spending your money wisely.

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs. Contributed

If a project goes over budget be honest and say it; that's how the rest of the world works.

Could you imagine a builder spending an extra $50,000 on your house build and announcing that it was still on budget? It's farcical.

In my opinion the ratepayer wants honesty and I am not certain that is what they are getting.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Council Div 2

Cr Glen Hartwig. Tom Daunt

Dangerous intersection fixed

I REFER to the front page headline in your paper on Wednesday this week, Chatsworth fatal driver faces courtand on the next page, Neighbours predicted crash.

In my lifetime I have seen some changes to the Bruce Hwy.

Prior the opening of the unnamed road, later to be called Irvine Road approximately 55 years ago it was only a wire gate entry to our family dairy farm cow paddock.

In those days even a cow could safely cross the highway.

As Irvine road was being built by council in the early sixties I built and installed 2 cattle grids, the grids eliminated the need for a gate.

In the years 68 to 74 a new highway was surveyed and built, the result of the upgrade was thattraffic travelled at a higher average speed.

Fast forward 20 years to the early '90s and the road intersection was deemed by council to be substandard and it was stated at the time by council that to accommodate any further development on the road a service road would be needed.

Now after another 25 years the problem has been fixed, the original highway entry to Irvine Road is about to be permanently closed.

It is good to know that the dangerous intersection will never again claim another life and every one who uses this road should be grateful to the developer who has fixed the problem at a huge cost.

My question is, why did council insist on such a highway quality road that leads to a dead end?

Gympie Region Mayor Mick Curran Tom Daunt

Signage is being prepared which will direct people to Irvine Rd via Vantage Rd (the entry to the RV park) then right into Jersey Drive and the magnificent new connection.

John H. Allen,

Rammutt Road,

Chatsworth

If it wasn't so sad it would be funny

I AM amazed that people don't appear to know what is going on in every-day society - which also produces our politicians. Unfortunately for those who buck at the rules, they have to accept the consequences. Also, someone has to tell them what the rules are.

A politician comes out of our society and yet we expect the politicians to be different and to keep their hands to themselves. When all around them people are living the new way of sexual freedom.

I personally believe there should be a code of conduct for people who represent this country - both home and abroad. That includes politicians, business representatives, students who go overseas and anyone else who will leave an impression of what Australians are like.

In my public life on the Gympie City Council, I never went with the men to the RSL after the meetings. Probably having to go home to cook a meal for my family was a big part of that decision.

I was aware of what was going on with some other lives but my personal lifestyle was the one I upheld in all situations. My Christian values taught me another person's husband was a no-no.

I recognise society has changed and temptations are many. Perhaps we need to change some things back.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M,

Gympie

Resident satisfaction survey

DEAR Mayor Mick Curran, I would like answers in relation to the survey undertaken please.

I believe it is in the community's best interest.

I make no claim to be an expert statistician, however I have undertaken some studies that warrant my questioning of the data.

I have briefly reviewed the survey. I bring to your attention The Reliability of Findings and how the sample size is obtained, allowing for % probable error and % level of confidence.

Using the figures from the survey it is very easy to calculate a recommended sample size using census data from 2016. For the over 18 population of Gympie (38633), a sample size of at least 688 should have been used. The survey only used 400.

This error affects the reliability of the data obtained from being statistically significant. In short. The data prima facie is not statistically significant.

As this survey was no doubt a ratepayer funded exercise, I ask on behalf of the broader community to have these concerns addressed. I can imagine the survey would have included significant expense for data that is insignificant and unreliable as well as potentially erroneous in the very basics of data sampling.

Ashley Little,

Gympie

Editor's Note: Gympie Regional Council has confirmed on their Facebook page the margin of error initially reported by the survey company was incorrect.

This has been fixed, and the updated survey results are on the council's website.

Saga must be resolved

RE WIDGEE Engineering, I started a contract harvesting in 1960 on Upper Widgee Road.

There were dairy farms that grew grain, I harvested grain on creek flats and good soil areas from Wodonga to Junction Road. Timber trucks used to traverse the lower part of Upper Widgee Road, being a rural road it was not built for continuous timber truck traffic.

Di and Pete Saal with their Widgee Engineering family. Renee Albrecht

In the late 1970s, Cr McIntosh met with Russ Hinze who asked the premier what he wanted to do. Jo said fund it under section 19. The Kilkivan Shire built it to a higher standard which is proof of the Kilkivan shire's road building ability.

Council applies to the main roads on 12/2/1981 for section 19 funds to finish the parts used by timber trucks. Cooloola Regional Development Bureau in 1982, council came to the agreement with Gympie City and Widgee Shire to join on a per capita share.

I was the shire's representative until August 1988. I was then elected Mayor in March 1994 and stayed in office for more than 10 years. Cooloola Regional Development Bureau aims were to attract businesses, tourism and industry, as for Kilkivan Shire in 1992, we had no industrial land available. Widgee now has small industrial site which is unsuitable. Widgee Engineering is the biggest employer in the area.

In recent times the old Kilkivan Shire has lost the railway, council has gone with the loss of many jobs. In both towns the SES closed. What will be next?

Anna Hobbs-Pukallus and Bill Pukallus say Widgee Engineering's operations have severely damaged their property and livelihood. Scott Kovacevic

The Country Music muster started by Webb Bros at Widgee, Kilkivan Great Horse Ride started by Fabian Webb. In the year 2000 there were 1152 horses involved. I was co-ordinator that year. In my 21 years in council, I tried to always help, not hinder.

I am a life-time local as I was born in Gympie. I have affinity to the region, through contracting, sport, mining, cattle and timber.

I would like to commend the two councillors who came to the Widgee meeting at the Bushman's Bar to hear the locals concerns.

The sooner this saga is resolved the better. It is ultimately damaging the image of the region.

I am 100% behind Widgee Engineering as it employs a lot of locals and supports approximately 72 other businesses.

David Lahiff,

Gympie