An aerial of Gympie
An aerial of Gympie
News

Stop rubbishing everything that is happening in Gympie

by Letter to the Editor by Wayne Plant
21st Sep 2018 12:01 AM
FULL points to Barbara Yule's letter (The Gympie Times, September 15) in her response to Ian Petersen's Letter to the Editor (The Gympie Times, September 8) regarding in-committee parts of meeting procedure.

I believe that Mr Petersen's comments are just sour grapes as after 20 years in council, he was beaten in the mayoral race by a three-year councillor.

One can only be alarmed by the fact that social media around Gympie is being manipulated by other people who were also beaten in previous elections or when filling vacancies in council, or in some cases, they were supporters of losing candidates.

This little bunch is now trying to dictate policy. We did not want them or their policies in 2015 or 2016 and don't need them now.

During the years two of 2008-2009 general rates increased 9.5 per cent and 5.95 per cent, cleansing rates increases 7.5 per cent and 9.5 per cent and the levy for Toolara tip was $60 and $70.

This levy went on for many years and went nowhere.

An endless pit one could say

We all know of Mr Petersen and his dealing with One Nation.

One can only wonder just how good Gympie would become if (some people) stopped rubbishing everything that was being done in the town.

WAYNE PLANT,

SOUTHSIDE

Gympie Times

