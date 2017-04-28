Stop pretending your road record isn't appalling: letter

Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey has come out swinging against the LNP's claims over the Bruce Hwy.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WHEN it comes to rewriting history on Queensland roads funding and specifically the Bruce Hwy, LNP Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington wins first prize for creative storytelling over accuracy.

The LNP is not committing to a new 10 year Bruce Hwy plan.

They've re-announced a policy that is already in place by the Palaszczuk Government in partnership with the Federal Government.

Trying to rebadge an existing policy as a new idea is quite frankly an insult to regional Queenslanders.

When in government with a record majority, the LNP ratted on regional roads - Tim Nicholls and Deb Frecklington slashed roads and transport funding by $600 million during their three years stalling road infrastructure projects across Queensland.

The Newman-Nicholls government also wasted $30 million of road and transport funding secretly preparing to sell off Queensland's assets.

They gutted our road maintenance provider RoadTek, cutting 700 jobs from regional Queensland as well as 1000s of jobs in Transport and Main Roads and also slashed roads funding to local Councils severely reducing project capacity.

The Bruce Hwy continues to be a key priority under the Palaszczuk Government and a 10 year $8.5 billion joint Federal/State commitment to improve safety, flood immunity and capacity is continuing.

We've delivered significant Bruce Hwy upgrades since being elected two years ago and we're continuing to fast track additional works.

Anyone who has driven the Bruce recently knows the Palaszczuk Government is investing in our regions.

If the LNP wants to re-establish trust from Queenslanders which was spectacularly eroded under Campbell Newman, they could start by apologising for their appalling roads record instead of pretending it was perfect.

Mark Bailey,

Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety.