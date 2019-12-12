Stop politicising the drought, Ag Minister tells Gympie MP

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner says Tony Perrett’s shallow words claiming Gympie’s drought declaration came more than two months late is breathtaking in its hypocrisy Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

AGRICULTURE Minister Mark Furner has hit back at Gympie MP Tony Perrett’s comments that the region’s drought declaration this week was two and a half months too late.

“Tony Perrett’s shallow words claiming Gympie’s drought declaration came more than two months late is breathtaking in its hypocrisy,” Mr Furner said.

“Mr Perrett claimed that producers had to wait two and a half months for the declaration and could only now access assistance,” he said.

“In Parliament on October 16, Mr Perrett said that he himself had applied for an Individually Droughted Property declaration for his property.

“Through IDP declarations, drought-affected primary producers can access the exact same assistance as would be available under a drought declaration without an entire region being drought declared.

“Mr Perrett also claimed he had ‘started the drought declaration process’ for Gympie.

“That is false. Declarations are made, and should always be made, after recommendations of independent Local Drought Committees free from any political interference.

“Mr Perrett needs to explain to his constituents and every Queenslander why he and his party are not representing farmers during one of the most cruel droughts in living memory.

“Rather than support our farmers by promoting the availability of Individually Droughted Property declarations, he continues his attempts to politicise drought at the expense of farmers.”