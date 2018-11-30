Stop playing silly buggers, let the Gympie uni campus grow

I FEEL the frustration the University of the Sunshine Coast must be feeling, and local MP Tony Perrett, at the latest instalment in the ridiculous saga of the unused Gympie TAFE building which has now sat empty for four years.

If the State Government was serious about doing something to improve outcomes for young Gympie region people in terms of education, opportunity, income and employment, it would stop playing silly buggers and just sort this out.

Tony Perrett standing in the unused Tafe building the USC is wanting to use. Renee Albrecht

One can't help but wonder if they are more interested in making sure a political opponent doesn't inadvertently score any points than they are about doing something that would genuinely help this region.

And the strange involvement of Gympie Regional Council is another thing. Education is not a core council responsibility.

Why is the council standing with Minister Fentiman, offering to chip in $100,000, if the USC agrees to the State Government's terms?

It's noble of the council to try to help but it's not really its issue.

If the USC is keen to expand its Gympie campus this is surely a cheap and easy way for the State Government to be seen to do something real and tangible for this region.

You catch more flies with honey than vinegar. Let the USC have the building.