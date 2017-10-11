Stop ignoring calls for inquiry into Gympie council: MP

IS ANYBODY LISTENING? Gympie MP Tony Perrett (inset left) says residents' concerns about Gympie Regional Council (above) have been passed on like a hot potato by State Minister Mark Furman (inset right).

GYMPIE region residents' concerns about the Gympie Regional Council have been put on the "buck passing carousel” by the State Government, it is claimed.

MP Tony Perrett said today two local government ministers had side stepped issues including a petition over a "senior staff purge” which included former director of engineering Bob Fredman, and the council's attempt to introduce a controversial legal policy which threatened to chill residents' freedom of speech.

Despite increasing concern in the community about the performance of council, he said the State Government had passed on the issue and resorted to feel good statements.

"The Premier's claims last week that Queenslanders 'should have confidence in the transparency and integrity of all levels of government' is starkly contrasted by her own ministers' responses, or lack of responses, to Gympie residents' concerns,” Mr Perrett said.

"In November last year I tabled a non-conforming petition of 2000 residents calling for an inquiry into the GRC and highlighting claims of a senior staff purge, and wrote to the minister responsible, the Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad, asking to be kept updated on any proposed investigation or decision in the matter.

"This is the same minister who sneaked into Gympie last month for a few photo opportunities with the Mayor while making absolutely no attempt to meet with or speak to locals.”

Despite the seriousness of the issue, no answer or acknowledgement had ever been received from the Deputy Premier on the matter, he said.

Then, in the Ministerial reshuffle two months later, new minister Mark Furner then "took another month to dismiss the claims saying there was nothing to see here”.

With the Deputy Premier saying staff concerns should be taken to the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission, but the new Minister saying they should be brought to Workplace Health and Safety Queensland, it was easy to understand residents' confusion.

"The ministers do not even know who is responsible for the issue, and according to their responses it certainly isn't one of them,” he said.

"Who actually stands up for residents if the buck never stops at the Minister's desk?”

Mr Perrett said that despite the Premier's claimed interest in transparency and integrity in local government nothing was done about GRC's restrictive and contentious anti-free speech policy which was based on a similar policy from Ipswich City Council.

"For years Ipswich City Council's policies and leadership have been held up as the beacon of good governance, and GRC looked to them as a role model coming up with a policy which gives no confidence in transparency, good governance, and robust public discourse,” he said.

"Corresponding with the Minister about the policy has been an exercise in sifting through the double speak and weasel words.

"We have every answer from saying it was the Ombudsman's idea, that the Government doesn't oversee or direct council policies and leaves it up to councils to develop their own, to the advice that complaints should go to the very person you could be complaining about, and then if you are not satisfied with the response to take it to the Ombudsman.

"Nothing about either the Deputy Premier's and Local Government Minister's inaction supports transparency despite the Premier's fine words.

Mr Perrett said he understood the increasing level of community concern, getting "more complaints about local government issues than any other subject”.

He attributed the rise to the sidelining of councillors in local government.

"After 13 years' experience in local government I feel that most of this concern is a direct result of councillors removing themselves from decisions preferring to leave it up to the bureaucrats,” he said.

"At the end of the day elected representatives are responsible for the good and the bad.

"It is nonsense to claim they are just a board of directors, to be proud that decisions are being made without seeing a business plan or councillors being fully informed, or that there are less agenda items for discussion.

"From the level of complaints I receive the system is clearly under pressure.

"In fact there is sufficient concern with councils throughout the state that the Parliamentary committee I am on is conducting an Inquiry into the Sustainability of Local Government.”

He said councillors could only make correct decisions if they knew what was going on, and needed to have a close interaction with the community.

"Otherwise councillors will leave a burdensome financial legacy for residents in a low income region where increasing rates and charges is placing a heavy toll on the cost of living.

"While I am happy to refer any local government concerns to the Minister for his advice, if residents have issues involving corruption it is important that they report any activity or suspected activities directly to the CCC.”

Reached for comment on the petition which was tabled in parliament in November 2016, a spokesman for the Minister of Local Government said that under the Local Government Act "issues with council employees are dealt with by the CEO internally”.

"This is a matter for the Gympie Regional Council,” he said.

The Gympie Times contacted Bob Fredman but he declined to comment.