LADIES DAY: Jess Dobson, Jemma Lee, Taylor Jardine, Hayley Fernie, Ella Findlay, Annalise Grott, Georgina Hajje, Emily Cullen, Lilli Crumblin and Paris Petersen at the 2019 Gympie Hammers Aria Skin and Beauty Ladies Day.

LADIES DAY: Jess Dobson, Jemma Lee, Taylor Jardine, Hayley Fernie, Ella Findlay, Annalise Grott, Georgina Hajje, Emily Cullen, Lilli Crumblin and Paris Petersen at the 2019 Gympie Hammers Aria Skin and Beauty Ladies Day. Philippe Coquerand

Photos View Photo Gallery

RUGBY UNION: The Gympie Hammer women's side dazzled the crowd in front of hundreds of people during their first ladies day event of the year.

Ladies Day, put on to showcase the achievement of women in the sport, featured six games of rugby from the Sunshine Coast competition, A-grade rugby match and a veterans old boys' carnival.

The first Aria Skin and Beauty Ladies Day will run from 10.30am to 6pm at Albert Park.