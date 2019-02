STONED: 3 drug affected local men caught behind the wheel

DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva.

DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva. Tessa Mapstone

TIMOTHY Jones, 30, of North Deep Creek was caught driving drug affected at Kin Kin.

Jones was fined $450 in Noosa Magistrates Court and disqualified for driving for one month. No conviction was recorded.

Dean Gordon, 29, of Pomona was caught driving drug affected at Wilston.

Gordon was fined $450 and disqualified for driving for one month. No conviction was recorded.

Darryl Eugarde, 56, of Coles Creek was caught driving drug affected at Gympie.

Eugarde was fined $500 and disqualified for driving for five months.