Police investigating.
Police investigating.
News

Stolen ute involved in crash at Kybong, 2 people in hospital

5th Jan 2019 10:41 AM
Two people are assisting police with their enquiries following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Gympie region overnight.

Just before midnight a Toyota Hilux, which had been reported stolen from Narangba on January 3, was sighted driving through Woorim.

The same vehicle was later seen travelling north on the Bruce Highway, near Forest Glen.

A policeman on the Sunshine Coast waits to deploy a stinger device.
A policeman on the Sunshine Coast waits to deploy a stinger device.

Officers successfully deployed tyre deflation devices at Kybong, however the vehicle allegedly refused to stop, at which point police start a pursuit of the stolen vehicle.

It will be alleged the vehicle was seen travelling at around 110km/h, before colliding with a truck on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda.

A 33-year-old Burpengary man was transported to Gympie Hospital.

A 23-year-old woman was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Investigations are continuing.

Gympie Times

