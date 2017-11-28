STOLEN: Up the creek without a paddle

A FIBREGLASS boat was stolen from the banks of the Mary River recently.

The boat, a seven foot white runabout with a two stroke petrol motor attached, was left overnight on November 18 secured to a home made boat trailer tied up above the water level of the river.

When the owner returned the next morning the boat was missing - paddles and all.

The boat contained a car battery, a yabby pot and two bags containing frying pans.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and via crimestoppersqld.com.au