STOLEN: Up the creek without a paddle

The Mary River from Kidd Bridge.
The Mary River from Kidd Bridge. Renee Albrecht
by Senior Constable Deb Wruck

A FIBREGLASS boat was stolen from the banks of the Mary River recently.

The boat, a seven foot white runabout with a two stroke petrol motor attached, was left overnight on November 18 secured to a home made boat trailer tied up above the water level of the river.

When the owner returned the next morning the boat was missing - paddles and all.

The boat contained a car battery, a yabby pot and two bags containing frying pans.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and via crimestoppersqld.com.au

Gympie Times
