A Benowa house has been declared a crime scene after a violent home invasion.
‘Stolen’ truck wipes out power after chase

by Thomas Morgan
7th Jan 2019 4:56 AM
A SUSPECTED stolen truck has thrown much of Caboolture into darkness on Sunday night, after it crashed into a power pole after a police chase along the Bruce Hwy.

The DYNA truck was brought off the Bruce Hwy using stingers near Caboolture, where it smashed into a power pole, cutting power to more than 1700 homes.

Four people, including a teenage girl, are assisting police with their inquiries.

Electricity has since been restored, while a man - believed to be the driver - has been transported to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with lower leg injuries after becoming stuck in the truck.

Three other people, who were also transported to the RBWH for assessment, were apprehended by the police dog squad and PolAir.

The truck was believed stolen from a property in Gooburrum, near Bundaberg, sometime between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning.

On Sunday afternoon, the DYNA truck was spotted driving erratically through Gympie on the Bruce Hwy and followed by police, kicking off a long chase down one of the state's busiest roads.

Stingers were deployed to bring the truck under control at the intersection of Old Toorbul Point Rd and Pumicestone Rd, where the vehicle hit a power pole, inadvertently cutting power to thousands of Caboolture residents.

    Local Partners