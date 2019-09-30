Menu
Driver of stolen tow truck shot by police following chase. Picture: Marcus Wong/@aussiewongm/Twitter
Crime

BREAKING: Stolen tow truck driver shot by police

30th Sep 2019 6:29 PM

A man driving a stolen tow truck has been shot by police following a pursuit in Melbourne this afternoon.

The pursuit of the stolen truck started on Grange Rd in South Morang at about 4pm this afternoon.

Police followed the vehicle through multiple suburbs before it crashed on Wright St in Sunshine at about 5pm.

The male driver was shot by police. Picture: Marcus Wong/@aussiewongm/Twitter
The male driver was shot by police and has been arrested.

He was treated at the scene for his injuries and has reportedly been transported to hospital with upper-body injuries.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined at this stage," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"We will provide further information when it comes to hand."

The man is being treated by paramedics. Picture: Marcus Wong/@aussiewongm/Twitter
Twitter user, Marcus Wong, said he heard three gun shots go off in the area at about 5pm.

"Good luck with the all stations Sunbury line bus replacement service this afternoon - sirens followed by three gunshots about 20 minutes ago, and now the road is closed and flooded with cops," he wrote.

One Reddit user said he was passed by 13 police car earlier on Ashley St in Braybrook, a suburb over from Sunshine.

He said he was then passed by another six police cars on Monash St.

"One guy was so keen he was mounting gutters to pass people," he wrote.

 

More to come.

car theft editors picks police chase police shooting shooting stolen truck

