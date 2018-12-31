Menu
Queensland Police are poised to roll out 50 Kia Stinger highway patrol cars.
Stolen Lexus 'flying' at high speed through Coast suburbs

Matty Holdsworth
by
31st Dec 2018 10:45 AM | Updated: 10:55 AM
POLICE are attempting to intercept a stolen vehicle "flying" at high speed through Sunshine Coast suburbs.

The Blue Lexus sedan was taken from a Mountain Creek address, and reported at 10.10am.

It has been seen speeding on Maroochydore Road at 10.30am, heading towards the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Police Service media said attempts to intercept the Lexus were underway.

A QPS media spokeswoman said it was being carried out by patrols only, with no pursuit involved.

A motorist contacted The Daily and said the Lexus "overtook" them heading downhill on Jones Road in Buderim.

"It nearly crashed into another car before it went left onto Maroochydore Rd, heading out to Kunda Park," the motorist said.

"The Lexus was flying."

More to come.

