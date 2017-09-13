Stolen in Canberra, spotted near Gympie 34 hours later

Owners are offering a $1000 reward for this 'tiny house' that was stolen in Canberra on Sunday night and spotted in the Gympie region. yesterday.

"WE knew it was a good thing, but didn't think someone would steal it from us."

A tiny house stolen from Mitchell in Canberra has been spotted in the Gympie region days after its disappearance.

The promotional business vehicle belonging to ACT company Smartdeck was stolen on Sunday night and within 21 hours had been spotted at Kingaroy and then Kilkivan early yesterday morning.

A passer by saw the 'strange caravan', possibly being towed by a white car, at a sports ground in Kilkivan and believed it might have been heading in the direction of Gympie.

Co-owner of Smartdeck Jules Bray told ACT news site Riot Act! the house was worth $20,000 and was going to be the focus of the business's display at the Canberra Home and Leisure Show next month.

Thieves dragged the house down the street with its trailer before braking the clamp and towing both away.

Nearby business captured a silver Falcon on CCTV footage.

The company is offering a $1000 reward for the safe return of the tiny house, which also covers information leading to the prosecution of the thieves.

Ms Bray can be contacted on 0423 568 086.