STOLEN: Homes, cars and businesses targeted around Gympie

POLICE are calling for information from the public after a number of homes, vehicles and businesses have been targeted around the Gympie region in the past week.

The Gympie police have provided details on the following offences:

Stealing from vehicles:

. Cullen Rd, Kilkivan - Chainsaw off the back of a utility.

. Snapper Creek, Tin Can Bay - Steering wheel and panel from an anchored boat.

. Pacific Blvd, Rainbow Beach - CD player and a 2 way radio stolen after a car window was smashed.

Stealing from homes:

. Parsons Rd, Gympie - Foreign coins and a set of house keys.

Stealing from businesses:

5 businesses in Gympie, Monkland and Imbil were also targeted, offenders taking the following goods:

. Spitwater high pressure water cleaner.

. Blue Yamaha Invertor Generator.

. 2 x 12 volt batteries.

. 2 x 4 packs of alcohol.

If you have any information or anything to report on the above activity please contact the Gympie police on 5480 1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1300 333 000.