STOLEN: Have you seen these cars?

GYMPIE police are seeking help in locating a number of cars which have been stolen in the region over the past two months.

They are asking people to please keep an eye out for any of the following vehicles, and report them to police if found.

A black 2008 Holden Commodore, Qld registration 364VTQ stolen from Red Hill Rd, Gympie, on April 17

An orange 2008 KTM 85SX motorcycle, Qld registration 974WIP stolen from McTagget St, Gympie, on May 9

A silver 2011 Proton hatchback, Qld registration 895VNN stolen from the Mount Pleasant area on May 12

A silver 2003 Holden Commodore sedan, Qld registration 434SHL stolen from Toolara Rd, Tin Can Bay on May 27

A white Ford Falcon, Qld registration 478WIC stolen from The Esplanade, Tin Can Bay on May 29

Police are asking any sightings of these vehicles to be reported to Police Link on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.