Police say a council tractor and slasher have been found after being stolen on Australia Day.
‘Stolen’ Gympie council tractor drags two to court

Arthur Gorrie
5th Feb 2020 7:47 AM
A GYMPIE district man has been charged with six offences after a police raid at Amamoor Creek on Monday.

Property uncovered in the raid allegedly included a Gympie Regional Council tractor, reported to have been stolen on Australia Day.

The Widgee Crossing South man appeared in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

He faces six charges, including stealing a council tractor, possessing a drug utensil and scales suspected of having been used in a drug offence, unauthorised possession of ammunition, unauthorised possession of a restricted drug and unlawful use of a motorcycle.

The man, Robert Iain Williams, 31, did not enter a plea to the charges and was remanded in custody until Thursday, to allow him the chance to obtain advice from a duty solicitor at the court on that day.

Also charged after the raid was Brighton woman, Natasha Milanio Beeson, 30, who is accused of possessing property suspected of being linked to a drug offence.

Beeson did not appear in the Gympie court yesterday, but magistrate Chris Callaghan agreed to a written request that the charge be brought before Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 24, along with other charges against her, including three alleging stealing in Brisbane.

No further details of any of the charges were revealed in the Gympie court yesterday.

