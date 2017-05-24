Stolen guns still missing: court

GUN THEFT:Guns and ammunition were stolen and some firearms have yet to be recovered in a case before Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

A MAN who stole guns, ammunition and tools from his brother had left the community in significant danger, a Gympie magistrate said on Tuesday.

Craig Ashley Mawhinney, 37, pleaded guilty to five charges of stealing and unlicensed possession of ammunition and guns between March 9 and 11 and unlawful use of a motor vehicle on March 9.

Magistrate R Woodford sentenced Mawhinney to 12 months jail for the stealing offences, with immediate release on parole, allowing for 67 days already served in pre-sentence custody.

Mr Woodford said Mawhinney's refusal to help police locate still outstanding weapons was the most serious aspect of the case. "That goes heavily against you,” he said.

He accepted police submissions that the guns would undoubtedly be on-sold for money or drugs and would inevitably be used for an unlawful purpose.

"Having firearms in the community that can't be traced and can be used for offences is a serious issue,” the police prosecutor said.

Seeking a jail term, he said the breach of the brother's trust was also serious, but "if he'd stolen just tools, I would be making a different submission.”

Mr Woodford also fined Mawhinney $1000 for unlawful possession of ammunition and one of the guns when police found him living in his vehicle.

Mawhinney's solicitor said Mawhinney was in "a particularly downward spiral at the time”.