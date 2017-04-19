STOLEN: Easter grinch steals motorbike

ONE Gympie resident had a sad beginning to Easter when they woke to find their off-road motorbike missing from their garage on Sunday morning.

The Kawasaki off road bike, model KX450F 2006, was taken from a closed garage near a house on Leeann Rd, Monkland.

A Gympie police spokeswoman said the bike was possibly pushed away from the property to avoid detection.

The motorbike theft is not the only suspicious behaviour over the long weekend - with four car-owners targeted when their vehicles had their hand brakes deliberately released during the night and another car damaged and set on fire in various stings around town.

Police are continuing investigations.

STOLEN: An off road Kawasaki KX450F, 2006 model was stolen from a Monkland property over the weekend. Contributed

The bike is described as black in colour with green levers and foot pegs.

The Gympie police ask anyone who saw anything suspicious to ring Gympie police on 5480 111 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 131 444.