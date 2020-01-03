Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The car went up in flames in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Bill Hearne
The car went up in flames in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Bill Hearne
Crime

Stolen car explodes in flames

by Emily Halloran
3rd Jan 2020 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LUXURY car, which was stolen almost three weeks ago, was found engulfed by flames in the Gold Coast's north this morning.

Firefighters and police were called to the intersection of Cuthbert Drive and Pascoe Road in Ormeau shortly after 4.30am.

A member of the public spotted a person standing near a 2009 silver Audi with no number plates.

Minutes later, the car went up in flames and the person was seen running west towards a nearby community centre.

The Ormeau resident worked to extinguish the blaze before firefighters arrived.

The flames were brought under control at 4.40am and emergency services left the scene shortly after.

The car's VIN number wasn't burnt, allowing police to track the owner.

Police have confirmed the car was stolen from a Burleigh Waters home between December 16 and 17.

Police are investigating and are treating the fire as suspicious.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks gold coast theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Swimmers hit by mystery marine stingers at Double Island Point

        premium_icon Swimmers hit by mystery marine stingers at Double Island...

        News A BATHER reportedly received urgent treatment after suffering an allergic reaction to a jellyfish sting near Double Island Point.

        Shell shocked: Coast team caught in catastrophic fire storm

        premium_icon Shell shocked: Coast team caught in catastrophic fire storm

        Breaking A bucket-list trip for lifesavers changed as smoke blanketed the sky

        Petrol tanker and ute collide in major highway smash

        premium_icon Petrol tanker and ute collide in major highway smash

        Breaking Paramedics were called to an area on the Bruce Hwy about 8am.

        Larrikin celebrity hits Rainbow Beach Sport and Rec Club

        premium_icon Larrikin celebrity hits Rainbow Beach Sport and Rec Club

        News Rainbow Beach is an increasingly popular spot with the rich and famous, as...