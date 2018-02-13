Stolen bikes, drug charge volunteer and watchhouse dealer

Stolen bikes

A PAIR of motorcycles stolen from Gympie are among several vehicles swiped from the Wide Bay in the past fortnight which police want help to find.

The most recent theft in the region was a black Suzuki Boulevard with no registration, which was stolen from Southside on February 6.

Four days earlier a blue 2014 Honda CBR 500R, licence plate 593NZ, went missing from the Monkland.

People with any information are asked to call Policelink on 131 444, or can be reported anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1800 333 000.

Volunteer drug fine

A COMMUNITY volunteer has been urged to see if he can convert his $600 drug possession fine into the community service he is doing already.

Adam Mark Phillips, 27, of The Dawn pleaded guilty to possession of about 2g each of marijuana and meth amphetamine, and a pipe on December 22.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to attend Gympie police station to provide identifying particulars, as required, on December 30.

Phillips told the court he worked five days a week doing gardening and other jobs for charity.

Watchhouse dealer

TIMOTHY Wayne Udris was already in trouble for possession of meth amphetamine and a straw used for consuming the drug when he was arrested at Southside on January 23.

But supplying a prescription only pain killer to a fellow watchhouse inmate did not help.

Udris, 38, of Gympie was seen on watchhouse security cameras slipping a small supply of the opioid drug buprenorphene under the cell door of a person who had complained of pain.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan placed him on 12 months probation after hearing Udris had brain damage and had found probation helpful in the past.

"You know the drill," he said.