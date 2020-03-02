Menu
Liam Hemsworth at The Calile Hotel
Celebrity

‘Stoked with life’: Hemsworth hits Qld hotspot

by Sophie Chirgwin
2nd Mar 2020 1:13 PM
LIAM Hemsworth is out and about in Brisbane today, enjoying a breakfast in one of the city's most popular venues.

The Courier-Mail understands Hemsworth, 30, stayed overnight at The Calile Hotel - enjoying a feast last night at SK Steak & Oyster before having breakfast at Hellenika in Fortitude Valley.

Diners spied Hemsworth enjoying both meals with a woman believed to be his rumoured girlfriend, Sydney-based model Gabriella Brooks.

Among the guests having breakfast at Brisbane's dining hotspot was women's rugby league star Ali Brigginshaw and her fiancee Kate Daly.

Kate Daly and Ali Brigginshaw pose with Liam Hemsworth at The Calile. Picture: Instagram.
Kate Daly and Ali Brigginshaw pose with Liam Hemsworth at The Calile. Picture: Instagram.

The couple also stayed the night at The Calile and took to Instagram this morning saying the Hollywood movie star was eating breakfast behind them.

In an ultimate fan-girl moment, Daly took to her Instagram account saying: "something major's just happened".

"I've just met Liam, we've had a conversation, he knows who we are - mainly really knows who Ali is but that's okay," Daly said.

"He's so handsome and so tall, and I mean, he's just a God let's be honest."

Daly and Brigginshaw posed in a picture with the Hunger Games actor, who was wearing a T-shirt and tracksuit pants.

When contacted by The Courier-Mail, co-owner of Hellenika and SK Steak & Oyster Simon Gloftis said: "I make it a point not to give away private details of individuals.

"However, it really is nice to have a bit of star power around, especially when they are such nice people.

"I just love that they feel comfortable in my venues."

