‘STOKED’: Gympie has decided where its best hot chips are

YUM! Readers have voted on where they think the best hot chips in Gympie can be bought. Picture: MATT THOMPSON

THERE’S nothing better if you’re feeling a bit under the weather or needing some comfort food than a hot packet of good chips, smothered in gravy or sauce, or dipped in aioli.

But it’s important to know where to get the very best, and a Gympie Times poll asked our readers exactly that.

In a hotly contested competition, Fisherman’s Haul was voted Number 1. The popular fish and chips spot on Chapple St, which has called the city home for almost three decades, claimed victory with 25 per cent of the vote.

Fisherman's Haul owner Bruce Pearce summed up his feelings at taking the crown with one word: “stoked”.

More than a dozen businesses were nominated by the public, proving there are plenty of options when it comes to snacking on hot chips around Gympie.

“What do you say?

“It’s unreal.”

The secret of his success, he said, was using “premium chips” that come from “down south”.

“They’re just designed for fish and chips, nothing else,” Mr Pearce said.

“These are the best ones I can find.”

Mr Pearce says he has been using the same chip supplier for at least five years.

The oil was key, too, and brought in from Western Australia.

But at the end of the day Mr Pearce said any claim to the businesses success lay at the feet of the staff and their customers.

“I want people to have an experience of good fresh fish and chips,” Mr Pearce said.

And its working with Friday nights often running an “an order a minute”.

Excelsior Rd’s City Seafood Supply was a close second at 22 per cent, and Southside Takeaway on Exhibiton Rd took out third spot at 20 per cent of the vote.