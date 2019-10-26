Stoinis urged to fight back

Marcus Stoinis has been left out of the T20 side.

CRICKET great Mike Hussey has called on dumped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to prove national selectors wrong and force his way into calculations for next year's T20 World Cup.

Stoinis is among a group of star players, including D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade and Chris Lynn who have been overlooked for the Australian side to play Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 series starting at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

"I hope that him not getting picked in this series is a real sting in the tail for him and for him to come out in the Big Bash and show selectors they have made a mistake and prove them wrong," Hussey said.

Now serving as a batting mentor under national coach Justin Langer, Hussey said despite missing out this time Stoinis and his cohort have the talent to force their way into the squad for the World Cup to be played in Australia next October.

"Stoinis is already showing it with some very strong Sheffield Shield performances early in the season," he said.

"You think of D'arcy Short and Matthew Wade opening the batting for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash and they have been incredible.

"I think it's good for them to be putting pressure on (Aaron) Finch and (David) Warner at the top of the order for Australia."

Stoinis with national coach Justin Langer. Charlie Crowhurst

"And I hope those players who didn't get picked keep thinking they are a chance to make the team."

Hussey said there was a lot of water to pass under the bridge before the World Cup to be played in Australia next October and November and the competition for places in the squad would help the host nation's hopes.

"I think it's really important for the current Australian team to know there are unbelievably unlucky players who are pushing from below," he said.

"I think that's what the selectors want.

"This is the one crown the Australians haven't won in world cricket and so I know they will be very motivated to do that."

Mike Hussey has joined the Australian team in a coaching role. Ryan Pierse

Hussey, who is also a commentator for Fox Cricket, commenced his new coaching role with the Aussie squad this week with a focus on the shortest form of the game.

He said he wasn't exactly going to be coaching players on technique but rather offering other advice picked up from his long time in the game at the highest level.

"I am with the squad for the six T20 games in a batting coach/mentor role," Hussey said.

"It's really exciting to be a part of it because basically the planning for the T20 World Cup this time next year starts now.

"All the strategies, philosophies, types of player they want, style of play, all that sort of stuff and the discussions for that start now.

Stoinis works on his batting in the nets with the Australian team. Robert Cianflone

"To be a part of that is something I really enjoy. I love that side of things.

"I will be trying to get a good understanding of the players and how they tick and try to help them become the best players they can be.

"I am not going to be telling them what I think they should be doing. I think they need to be figuring out what they need to do to be the best player they can be.

"I just want to have those conversations to have a good awareness about themselves and there own game."